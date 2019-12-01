NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

Video Posted by Ryan Kimberly Mountain

This fight during a Black Friday sale had nothing to do with the deals. Two men, one a Marine and the other an ex-Marine, were in a checkout line on Thanksgiving at a Walmart in Murrieta, Calif., when an older woman inadvertently bumped her cart into one of the men, repeatedly the Mercury News in San Jose, Calif., reported. The man then made a comment to the woman, police said. The other man rebuked him, demanding he respect his elders. Only one solution presented itself: all-out brawl.

