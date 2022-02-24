Two prosecutors leading the Manhattan District Attorney’s criminal tax fraud investigation into Donald Trump and his family business have abruptly resigned, it was reported on Wednesday.

Attorneys Carey R. Dunne and Mark F. Pomerantz stepped down from the case after new Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg expressed doubts over moving forward with a case against Trump, the New York Times reported.

The investigation, which runs parallel to a tax fraud probe into the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James, is looking at whether the former president’s family business misrepresented the value of its assets and allowed certain executives to scuttle taxes by compensating them with off-the-books perks.

Read more at Daily Mail