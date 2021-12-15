BigLeaguePolitics:

Isn’t saying “crime data is racist”, in itself, a racist statement?

Two of the most-used home-buying realtor websites in the United States have removed features that enable home seekers to evaluate levels of crime in their prospective neighborhoods, citing supposedly racially biased consequences from concerns over violent crime in communities.

Both Redfin.com and Realtor.com have recently disabled the crime analysis feature from their services, both of the companies doing so on Monday. It’s unclear how such a move may have been coordinated between the services.

A statement on the policy change by a Redfin.com executive explained that they didn’t see crime statistic as integral to gauging a community’s “safety,” a metric they instead appear inclined to gauge through its commitment to racial justice.

“The [crime] data available don’t [sic] allow us to speak accurately to that question, and given the long history of redlining and racist housing covenants in the United States.”

