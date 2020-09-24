The two Louisville cops shot during protests over the Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to bring murder charges against the officers involved in Breonna’s Taylor’s death have been identified, as the suspected gunman faces charges for wanton endangerment.

Major Aubrey Gregory and Officer Robinson Desroches were injured in the shooting Wednesday night.

Gregory was shot in the hip and was released from hospital Thursday morning while Desroches was recovering in hospital after being shot in the lower abdomen and going through ‘multiple surgeries’ last night.

