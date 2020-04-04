Jerusalem Post:

Two people were killed and four others injured in a knife attack in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isère on Saturday, the mayor said.A man armed with a knife attacked people out shopping in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isère on Saturday, killing two and wounding five, French officials said.

Witnesses at the scene said a knief-wielding man arrived at the local bakery while residents were queuing, and began to attack people randomly. The attacker then proceeded to nearby stores and stabbed others. The incident is currently under investigation, and it is not yet known what circumstances led to the attack.

