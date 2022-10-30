Jerusalem Post

According to the tweet, the suspects made “anti-Jewish statements” and threw eggs at the boy, who was dressed in “traditional Jewish garb.”

🚨WANTED FOR AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT: On 10/24 at 1:05 PM, in front of 1301 E. 18 St in Brooklyn, the suspects approached a 15-year-old male dressed in traditional Jewish garb, made anti-Jewish statements & threw multiple eggs at him. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/EevIiF0vad — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 28, 2022

A group of youths attacked a 15-year-old Jewish boy in Brooklyn, New York on Monday, according to a tweet by the New York Police Department.

The NYPD added that anyone with information on the suspects should contact it. Separately, antisemitism watchdog group StopAntisemitism tweeted on Wednesday that the NYPD is seeking a suspect who punched an Orthodox Jewish teenager in the back of the head, adding that “The ongoing assault on identifiable Jews in NYC is alarming.”

