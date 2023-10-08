Two Israeli tourists ‘shot dead by Egyptian police officer’ outside Roman tourist site in Alexandria as Gaza conflict stirs tensions across the Middle East

Two Israelis have been killed after a police officer opened fire on a group of tourists from the country in the city of Alexandria in Egypt.The pair, along with a local guide, were fatally injured after being shot at popular the Roman tourist attractionin the Mediterranean city on Sunday morning.A statement from Egypt’s Interior Ministry said that another person was wounded in the attack at the Pompey’s Pillar site. It provided no further details.The Israeli Foreign Ministry identified the wounded as an Israeli who suffered moderate injuries. The ministry said in a statement that Israeli authorities were working with the Egyptian government to bring the Israelis home.Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egyptian security agencies, reported that the suspected assailant was detained.According to Egyptian sources speaking to Reuters, the policeman said he lost control and fired randomly on the tourist group after being provoked.

