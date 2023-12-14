Two hostages confirmed dead, bodies held by Hamas

Two hostages were confirmed murdered in Hamas custody on Wednesday evening, by the communities where they lived.

Tal Chaimi, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, and Joshua Luito Mollel, a resident of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, were murdered while being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Chaimi was believed to have been kidnapped but new evidence showed he had been killed on October 7 and his body taken by Hamas to Gaza.

He was part of the emergency squads that were sent out to hold off the Hamas assault until reinforcements could arrive.

