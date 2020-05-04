NEW YORK POST

Two dead homeless men were found on Big Apple subway trains in less than 12 hours over the weekend — alarming workers as the MTA continues to struggle with vagrants in the system amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“The homeless situation is out of control,” said a train operator who only identified himself as Eddie, who came upon one body on the C train. “You don’t even know if the man died of coronavirus.”

The first body, identified by police as a 56-year-old man, was discovered by transit workers around 9:30 p.m. Friday on a C train at the 168th Street station in Washington Heights, according to police.

Then passersby found 61-year-old Robert Mangual “unconscious and unresponsive” on a 4 train at the Utica Avenue station in Brooklyn at 8:20 a.m. Saturday, cops said. The straphangers called 911 and EMS responders pronounced Mangual dead.

