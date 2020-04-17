NEWSMAX:

Islamist groups, like many others, are doing what they can to adjust to life during the coronavirus. Conferences and fundraising dinners are off the table, so many are turning to online gatherings.

American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), a group that in many ways mirrors defunct Hamas-support network, is holding an “online gala” Saturday evening. Despite the rhetoric common at AMP events, the “Beyond Quarantine: Palestine Connects Us” event will feature two Democratic congresswomen.

Debbie Dingell of Michigan and California’s Barbara Lee appear as speakers on AMP’s promotions for the gala.

Neither representative responded to requests for comment.

AMP has co-sponsored rallies featuring the chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” In that vision, Israel is erased from the map.

Its fall convention featured the head of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) equating “racism, Islamophobia and Zionism.”

Anti-Semitic political activist Linda Sarsour, who has blamed Jews for police shootings of unarmed black people, spread another lie when she told the same AMP convention that Israel “is built on the idea that Jews are supreme to everybody else.”

