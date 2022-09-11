Two firearms were stolen during a burglary at the home of Rep. Karen Bass on Friday evening, the Los Angeles mayoral candidate said in a statement released Saturday.

Bass said she came home Friday to find signs of a break-in and called police. The thief stole firearms that had been “safely and securely stored” but left behind cash, electronics and other valuables, she said.

“It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced,” said Bass, who lives in the Baldwin Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Bass communications director Sarah Leonard Sheahan confirmed to The Times that the guns belonged to the congresswoman and said they were secured in a Brinks lock box.

Leonard Sheahan said the weapons were legally registered handguns and that Bass has never sought a permit to carry a gun.

No one was home at the time of the break-in, Leonard Sheahan said.

In a news release Saturday night, the Los Angeles Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the burglary suspect. Detectives described him as “Hispanic, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds.”

READ MORE