WEAR-TV.com – Pensacola FL:

The Department of Defense announced the death of the two soldiers who were supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Sgt. 1st Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, New Mexico were both assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group at Eglin Air Force Base.



Both soldiers died February 8, 2020 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, as a result of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations. The incident is under investigation, according to the Department of Defense.

Gutierrez deployed once to Iraq while assigned to 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment and once to Afghanistan while assigned to 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), according to a statement from the U.S Army.

Rodriguez deployed eight times with the 75th Ranger Regiment and twice with 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, the release adds.