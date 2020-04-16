DAILYMAIL.COM

Two Democratic congressmen have proposed expanding the coronavirus relief program to give Americans $2,000 a month

Checks would go to individuals making less than $130,000 aged 16 and up

They would come out monthly until unemployment returns to pre-virus levels

Representatives Tim Ryan of Ohio and Ro Khanna of California pushing measure

Lawmakers said workers need more help as unemployment skyrockets

Two Democratic congressmen have proposed expanding the coronavirus relief program to give Americans $2,000 a month until the economy recovers. The checks would go to individuals making less than $130,000 or couples who earn less than $260,000 and would be steady source of income, unlike the first round of individual checks, which, at up to $1,200, were a one-time deposit. The money would cease when unemployment returns to its pre-coronavirus levels. Representatives Tim Ryan of Ohio and Ro Khanna of California said their Emergency Money for the People Act would provide more relief as workers face pay cuts, layoffs and furloughs due to the pandemic’s economic effect. Democratic Representatives Tim Ryan of Ohio and Ro Khanna of California have proposed expanding the coronavirus relief program to give Americans $2,000 a month until the economy recovers Under the plan from Ryan, a moderate Democrat who made a long shot attempt for the presidential nomination that failed, and Khanna, one of the most liberal members of Congress who endorsed Bernie Sanders for president, adults aged 16 and older would be eligible for the $2,000 monthly check.

