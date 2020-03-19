DAILYMAIL.COM

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart revealed Wednesday that he has COVID-19

Diaz-Balart said he’s been self-quarantining in Washington, DC, since Friday

He hasn’t returned home to Florida because of his wife’s pre-existing conditions

Congressman Ben McAdams also revealed Wednesday that he has coronavirus

Both congressmen were in Washington, DC, over the weekend to pass legislation that will help families during the coronavirus outbreak

Two members of the US House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, said on Wednesday they have tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first members of Congress known to have contracted the respiratory illness. Diaz-Balart, 58, was the first to share on Twitter that he recently received his test results after developing symptoms of the disease. The congressman said in a statement that he has been self-quarantining in Washington, DC, since Friday. He said he has not returned home to Florida because his wife’s pre-existing conditions put her at exceptionally high risk.

