At least 70 migrants have been dropped off on Kamala Harris’s doorstep in Washington DC in the last 24 hours, as the governor of Texas continues his policy of bussing migrants from his state to Democrat-run cities.

Greg Abbott, the governor, has sent at least 17,000 migrants from Texas to DC, New York City, Chicago and Philadelphia since April 2022. Over 9,200 have been sent to DC, and Abbott at the weekend defended the move, saying it was designed to share the burden.

‘The reason why we are bussing migrants across the country is because small little towns on the border like Del Rio and Eagle Pass, they have no capacity to deal with the number of people coming across the border,’ he told Fox News.

‘And we have to relieve the congestion at small communities and bus them to larger communities.’

Video on Thursday evening showed around 30 migrants disembarking from buses parked outside the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives with her husband Doug Emhoff. The clip was filmed shortly before Title 42 border rules were lifted – a move which many expect will spark a surge in migrants attempting to cross.

READ MORE