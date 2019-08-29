NEW YORK POST:

Two bus riders in the Bronx laid a beatdown on a 67-year-old woman after she screamed and threatened them with her walking cane, cops said on Wednesday.

The two women, one who was pushing a stroller with her infant child inside, got on the Bx1 bus at Grand Concourse and 161st Street at about 1 p.m. Monday, according to cops and video of the wild brawl.

After the stroller bumped into the 67-year-old woman, she launched into a heated exchange with the two younger women.

Another rider recorded the incident with his cellphone.

The ladies shouted obscenities back and forth, with one telling the 67-year-old woman to “shut the f—k up,” the video shows.