METRO UK:

An exhausted horse became the second to collapse with heatstroke on a city centre street in the weekend’s record breaking temperatures.

Two men were arrested after the female horse fell to the ground outside the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday evening.

Hours earlier, a horse was filmed collapsing in a Lidl car park in Queensferry, North Wales.

Police and members of the public went to assist and people from nearby pubs took water to the animal.

A south Wales group which supports animals, Whispering Willows Sanctuary, was also called.