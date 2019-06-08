NEW YORK POST:

Two young Amish children were killed when a drunk driver in a pickup truck plowed into their family’s horse-drawn buggy in Michigan, according to a report Saturday.

A 2-year-old and 6-year-old died Friday when a pickup truck rear-ended the carriage, which was traveling on the side of a highway in the central town of Marshall, Michigan State Police Sgt. Todd Price told ABC News.

All seven people in the carriage, including five children and two adults, were thrown from it, according to the report.

Two kids, ages 3 and 4, and an adult woman were also critically injured.