Two 9/11 family members who lost their fathers in attacks slam Biden’s ‘betrayal’ for marking anniversary in Alaska: Tell America ‘never forget’

When Matt Bocchi was eight years old, he pressed his nose against the glass windows of the 105th-floor offices of Cantor Fitzgerald and stared across the Manhattan skyline.He was 1,200 feet up in the World Trade Center at his father John’s work Christmas party with his younger brother Nick and felt the building start to sway in the wind.Nine months later, his father was standing in the same office in the North Tower when one of the planes hit – and he didn’t make it out.Twenty-two years on, he and the families of the 2,977 victims taken by the terrorist hijackers are mourning on the anniversary.The world is remembering where they were when they saw the images of the jets and the towering infernos in lower Manhattan.However, Joe Biden is marking the anniversary in Alaska on his way back from Vietnam, where he conducted a rambling press conference and finished it by saying he was ‘going to bed’. The break from tradition has sparked a furious backlash from relatives who call it a ‘betrayal’ and a ‘slap in the face’.

