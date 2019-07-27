New York Post:

Two 19-year-old American tourists have confessed to killing an Italian policeman in central Rome early Friday, according to reports.

Carabinieri paramilitary officer Mario Cerciello Rega was stabbed eight times about 3 a.m. while investigating a reported robbery in Rome’s Prati neighborhood, according to Italian state media.

Rega was responding to the supposed meet-up spot where two alleged thieves, later identified as 19-year-old men from the US, were to return a bag and phone they had earlier swiped from a drug dealer, in hopes of collecting $112 from the dealer.

The two American tourists allegedly stole the property because the victim swindled them out of that sum in the nearby town of Trastevere — a popular tourist spot known for its nightlife.

Surveillance footage from the alleged robbery shows the Americans running away with the bag.