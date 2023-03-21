Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday predicted that former President Donald Trump will be re-elected in a “landslide” if he is indicted — or possibly arrested and potentially “handcuffed” — next week.

“If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory,” Musk tweeted.

Musk was reacting to a Fox News segment which detailed how the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has asked for a meeting with law enforcement ahead of a possible Trump indictment of next week.

According to a court source, the meeting was requested Thursday and hasn’t been set. The meeting is to “discuss logistics for some time next week, which would mean that they are anticipating an indictment next week,” the source familiar with the planning said. Secret Service is expected to take the lead on what they will allow and won’t allow — for instance, the decision of whether to handcuff Trump.

