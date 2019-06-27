CNBC:

Twitter said Thursday it will start labeling tweets from influential government officials who break its rules against bullying and abusive behavior.

Shares of Twitter dipped about 1% on the news but recovered slightly.

The new rule, announced in a blog post, responds to a common criticism of Twitter while being careful to avoid allegations of political bias. Over the last few years, users have questioned why Twitter does not take down tweets from President Donald Trump that appear to violate its content policies. While the blog post does not address Trump by name, it says the new rule will apply to verified government officials, representatives or candidates for a government position who have more than 100,000 followers.

The White House was not immediately available to comment on Twitter’s new policy. On Wednesday, Trump lambasted Twitter and other Big Tech giants, claiming they are repressing his messaging and public commentary. “Twitter is just terrible, what they do. They don’t let you get the word out, ” Trump told Fox Business Network.



The rule marks a shift in Twitter’s response to how it handles tweets from world leaders. In January 2018, the company said it was concerned about blocking public access to information from world leaders, even if they seem controversial.