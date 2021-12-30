Newsmax

Twitter has issued a suspension to Dr. Robert Malone, a key architect of mRNA technology that has helped catapult COVID vaccines into early use who has become a vocal critic of COVID-19 mandates and regulations, The Epoch Times reported on Wednesday. Writing on his Substack page, the news site said, he confirmed that his account had been “permanently suspended from Twitter.” Malone is a physican-scientist who has worked in the field of infection disease countermeasures. Epoch said he had more than a half-million followers. “We all knew it would happen eventually,” he added about the Twitter account action. Malone said the sudden move seems to suggest “I must have been on the mark, so to speak.” “It also means we lost a critical component in our fight to stop these vaccines being mandated for children and to stop the corruption in our governments, as well as the medical-industrial complex and pharmaceutical industries.” Malone has endorsed and encouraged older and at-risk Americans to receive the vaccine, but has suggested that younger, healthier persons should question its use.

Read more at Newsmax