NewsMax:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan on Wednesday was locked out of his Twitter account for celebrating the success of the U.S. southern border wall, reports The Federalist.

Twitter is already under intense scrutiny for censoring conservative voices on the platform, including the suppression of a New York Post story two weeks ago that alleged Hunted Biden attempted to profit off of his father’s position.

The New York Post is still locked out of its Twitter account.

Morgan in his post touted the wall’s progress: “@CBP $ @USACHEQ continue to build new wall every day. Every mile helps stop gang members, murderers, sexual predators, and drugs from entering our country. It’s a fact, walls work.”

He was sent an email from Twitter notifying him of the suspension.

“You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,” Twitter wrote.

The commissioner did not appear to threaten or harass anyone or promote violence.

“If you look at the tweet in question, again, every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, and pedophiles from entering our country. It’s just a fact,” he told the Federalist.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday before a Senate panel said his company had lifted a ban on users tweeting articles from the Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China even though the news outlet was still locked out of its account.

