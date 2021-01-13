Fox News:

Pelosi’s tweet hinting Russia was behind Trump’s win remains untouched as Twitter hits those doubting Biden’s victory

A resurfaced May 2017 tweet from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has led to calls for consistency from Twitter as the social media giant continues its efforts to crack down on those skeptical of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Twitter has been at the center of a political firestorm since it announced Friday that it had banned President Trump from the platform. After slapping Trump tweets that challenged President-elect Biden’s victory with various labels and temporarily suspending him following last week’s riots on Capitol Hill, Twitter stated that the outgoing president would no longer be welcomed back.

However, on the eve of Robert Mueller’s appointment as a special counsel to investigate allegations of collusion between Russian officials and the Trump 2016 campaign, Pelosi tweeted: “Our election was hijacked. There is no question. Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy & #FollowTheFacts.”

Our election was hijacked. There is no question. Congress has a duty to #ProtectOurDemocracy & #FollowTheFacts. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 16, 2017

Mueller’s investigation ultimately found no evidence of collusion and a 2018 report from the Senate Intelligence Committee that there was no evidence that Russia changed vote tallies in the 2016 election.

Critics have called on Twitter to respond to Pelosi’s falsehood related to the 2016 election.

“Uh oh Twitter why is this allowed,” radio host Dana Loesch asked.

“Incitement!” Daily Wire writer Amanda Prestigiacomo sarcastically exclaimed.

