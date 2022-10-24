Conservative Twitter users were left stunned after President Biden said that it was wrong for states to ban “gender-affirming care” and people should enter public restrooms based off their gender identity.

In an interview with left-wing outlet NowThis News, Biden answered an array of questions pertinent to young Americans. At one point, Biden was asked by 25-year-old transgender actress and comic creator Dylan Mulvaney if states should have the right to “ban gender-affirming healthcare.”

“I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that—as a moral question and as a legal question. I just think it’s wrong,” Biden said.

