Twitter said Tuesday it will not remove tweets from President Donald Trump that impugned MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, despite pleas from the family of a woman who died while working for Scarborough when he was a member of Congress.

The woman, Lori Klausutis, died in 2001 while working in Scarborough’s congressional office. Medical authorities said her death stemmed from a heart condition that caused her to collapse and hit her head on her desk, but Trump has repeatedly pushed a baseless conspiracy theory that Scarborough was somehow involved in foul play.

Lori’s husband, Timothy Klausutis, sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Thursday asking for the company to remove tweets from Trump that pushed the conspiracy theory.

