Elon Musk has announced that Twitter has ditched its bird logo and rebranded with the name X in the latest controversial shake up of the social media company under his ownership.

Tweeting a picture of the company’s new logo – a white X on a black background – late Sunday night, Twitter’s new chief executive Linda Yaccarino said: ‘X is here! Let’s do this.’

X will be ‘powered by AI’ and will ‘connect us in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,’ Yaccarino tweeted. The new changes are a step closer to Musk’s previously stated idea for an ‘everything app’ that would combine social media, instant messaging, banking, and other ventures.

Musk has since changed his profile picture to the company’s new logo, which he described as ‘minimalist art deco,’ and his Twitter bio to ‘X.com,’ which now redirects to twitter.com.

Founded in 2006, Twitter takes its name from the sound of birds chattering, and it has used avian branding since its early days, when the company bought a stock symbol of a light blue bird for $15, according to the design website Creative Bloq.

In a late night email, Musk wrote to Twitter employees confirming that ‘we are indeed changing to X’ and that it would happen ‘today’. ‘This is my last message from a Twitter email,’ he added before signing off with a salute emoji.

