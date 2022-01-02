NEWSMAX:

Twitter has once again suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., although she still has access to her account tied her congressional office.

“We permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” Twitter wrote in a statement. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Greene, who can still tweet from her representative account, responded with a lengthy statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

