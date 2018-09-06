CNBC:

Twitter has permanently banned accounts for right-wing conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones and InfoWars from the platform, the company said Thursday.

The accounts violated the company’s abusive behavior policies, Twitter said in a series of tweets. The ban comes weeks after Jones was banned or suspended by other major tech companies like Apple, Facebook and YouTube.

Twitter had initially declined to take disciplinary action against Jones, saying the accounts had not violated community guidelines, but later suspended him for a period of seven days.

“We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations,” the company said in a series of tweets. “We wanted to be open about this action given the broad interest in this case.”

