WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Twitter locked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign account after it posted a video of activists making threats against the Kentucky Republican at his home.

Twitter locked the account Wednesday, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. The social media giant has told the campaign that the account will remain locked until the video of protesters is deleted.

“This morning, Twitter locked our account for posting the video of real-world, violent threats made against Mitch McConnell. This is a problem with the speech police in America today,” McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden said. “The Lexington Herald-Leader can attack Mitch with cartoon tombstones of his opponents. But we can’t mock it.”