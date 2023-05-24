Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday night called for US intelligence agencies to be broken up “into a thousand pieces” and scattered “into the winds.”

Dorsey posted a portrait of former Democratic President John F Kennedy and wrote, “Splinter the CIA, NSA, and FBI into a thousand pieces and scatter them into the winds.”

The news comes after Robert Kennedy Jr., the nephew of the former president who was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, went on the Cats Roundtable radio program and told host John Catsimatidis that he believes the CIA was involved in the murder of JFK.

Kennedy Jr., who announced in April that he was challenging Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024, said, “There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder. I think it’s beyond a reasonable doubt at this point.”

Kennedy Jr. whose father Robert Kennedy was also assassinated said, “I’ll tell you the book that probably distilled millions of documents of evidence, including confessions of people who are involved in the crime and the 60-year cover-up, the best kind of distillation of that is a book called JFK and the Unspeakable by Jim Douglas,” and later added that he has read “100 books on the subject.”

READ MORE