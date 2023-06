The FBI sent Twitter an email from Ukrainian intelligence asking the social media platform to ban journalists and users critical of Ukraine and turn over their “user data specified during registration,” according to the latest Twitter Files leak.

New Twitter Files:



The FBI is helping Ukraine censor Twitter users, including journalists.



The FBI aided a Ukrainian intelligence effort to ban Twitter users and collect their data. Twitter declined to censor journalists targeted by Ukraine, including Aaron Maté. — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) June 7, 2023

In March 2022, an FBI Special Agent sent Twitter a list of accounts on behalf of the SBU, Ukraine’s main intelligence agency. The accounts, the FBI wrote, “are suspected by the SBU in spreading fear and disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/mxwGrVNLuz June 7, 2023

