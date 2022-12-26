DAILYMAIL.COM

Both the Trump and Biden administrations pressured Twitter executives to censor information that was ‘true but inconvenient’

The government was able to discredit doctors and experts on Twitter and suppressed users’ freedom of speech

The Biden administration was even able to get former vaccine skeptic Alex Berenson kicked off the platform

Newly released documents detail how Twitter executives sought to censor ‘inconvenient’ data about Covid by discrediting doctors and experts who spoke out against vaccines. In the latest instalment of the Twitter Files, journalist David Zweig laid bare how both the Trump and Biden administrations pressured Twitter executives to censor information that was ‘true but inconvenient.’ Using their pull, Zweig writes, the government was able to discredit doctors and experts, and suppress ordinary users’ freedom of speech on Twitter — even if they were citing the Center for Disease Control’s own data. The Biden administration also piled pressure on the social media platform to suspend former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson over his tweets questioning Covid vaccines. The documents provide more context as to how the government infiltrated the social media giant to suppress certain stories, as Twitter CEO Elon Musk vows there will be more revelations next week. Journalist David Zweig laid bare how both the Biden administration and the Trump administration pressured Twitter executives to censor COVID information According to the documents released on Monday, the Trump administration met with executives at Twitter, Google, Facebook and Microsoft looking for ‘help from the tech companies to combat misinformation’ about ‘runs on grocery stores… that could stoke panic buying and behaviors’ in the early days of the pandemic. Then, when the Biden administration took over, they became focused on tackling ‘misinformation’ about vaccines and targeted high-profile vaccine skeptics like Berenson.

Read More