On Thursday, Matt Taibbi tweeted out another round of the Twitter files concerning what he dubbed the “Censorship-Industrial Complex,” and reported on an “incestuous self-appointed truth squad” moving within Twitter, government agencies, establishment media, and non-profit organizations all of whom ideologically align in censorship efforts.

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted that the revelations were “Concerning,” as Taibbi highlighted an internal document from “the ultimate example of the absolute fusion of state, corporate, and civil society organizations,” Stanford Internet Observatory’s Election Integrity Partnership, who said “True content” might “promote vaccine hesitancy” such as “stories of true vaccine side effects” which they deemed “malinformation” as opposed to mis or disinformation.

The new round of the Twitter Files was released the same day as a Congressional hearing on the Twitter Files, which have been a series of reports detailing internal records at Twitter concerning the company’s censorship efforts, especially regarding Covid and censorship, with collusion from government agencies towards those goals.

In Thursday’s batch of Twitter Files, Taibbi began by noting that previous installments “focused on the company, which at times acted like a power above government” or “more like a partner to government.” Taibbi added a screenshot of FBI Supervisory Special Agent Elvis Chan sending Twitter a list of accounts that the FBI believed violated their terms of service.

