WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

A senior Twitter manager who has called for jailing and impeaching President Trump and slammed the White House social media chief with four-letter slurs is raising concerns that the platform isn’t serious about policing hate posts.

Twitter Senior Engineering Manager Ian Brown’s tweets have assailed Trump, White House social media chief Dan Scavino Jr., top aide Stephen Miller, GOP lawmakers including Sen. Rand Paul, and supporters like Turning Point USA chief Charlie Kirk.

In a recent tweet he suggested that restaurant workers were tampering with Eric Trump’s food, after the president’s son said he was spit on at a Chicago eatery. “If @EricTrump is upset about getting spit on by a restaurant employee, I have some bad news about the food and drinks he’s being served,” Brown tweeted June 26.