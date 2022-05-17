NEW YORK POST:

A senior Twitter engineer has been secretly recorded admitting that the social media giant is “censoring the right” — and that he and his co-workers are “Commie as f–k.”

“Twitter does not believe in free speech,” Siru Murugesan said in a series of hidden-camera clips released late Monday by Project Veritas.

“Elon [Musk] believes in free speech,” added Murugesan, who claimed that many of his colleagues “hate” what might happen if the Tesla founder’s on-hold $44 billion takeover goes through.

“Some of my colleagues are like super left, left, left, left, left,” said the engineer, adding that many have threatened to quit if Musk takes over and enforces his free-speech model.

“Our jobs are at stake — he’s a capitalist, and we weren’t really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist,” Murugesan said. “We’re all like Commie as f–k.”

