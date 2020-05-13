NBC News:

Twitter’s new policy comes as businesses across the nation are struggling to adapt to social distancing guidelines.

Twitter will allow employees to work from home for as long as they want.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told his employees Tuesday that many of them will be allowed to work from home in perpetuity, even after the coronavirus pandemic ends, according to a company spokesperson.

“Opening offices will be our decision,” the spokesperson said. “When and if our employees come back, will be theirs.”

In an email, first obtained by BuzzFeed News, Dorsey said it was unlikely that Twitter would open its offices before September and that all in-person events would be canceled for the remainder of the year.

The company will assess its plans for 2021 events later this year.

“We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere,” the spokesperson said.

