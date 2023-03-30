Twitter has removed thousands of tweets about a “Trans Day of Vengeance” protest set for Saturday outside the US Supreme Court, drawing outrage from conservatives who have also been sharing the event poster to condemn the demonstration.

Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and aafety, said in a tweet Wednesday that the company automatically removed upwards of 5,000 tweets and retweets of a poster promoting the event.

“We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. ‘Vengeance’ does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok,” Irwin wrote.

The crackdown came just days after Audrey Hale, who police said identified as transgender, carried out a mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, killing three 9-year-old students and three adults before she was shot dead by cops.

