Twitter’s statement came as a response to Nigeria’s decision to ban the social media giant from the country

Twitter had deleted a tweet from Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari that was seen as threatening separatist movements

President Buhari’s tweet reportedly referenced the bloody civil war in Nigeria’s Biafra region in the late 1960s, during which a million people were killed

Some had considered Buhari’s tweet a veiled threat to modern day separatists

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Information and Culture then tweeted on Friday that the social media account would be banned across the country

Conservatives in the United States then ripped into Twitter, on Twitter, for its statement declaring the platform a human right

Twitter declared access to its platform a ‘human right’ on Saturday, prompting conservatives to accuse the firm of hypocrisy after it banned former President Donald Trump and others for violating its terms of service. The social media giant’s statement came as a response to Nigeria’s decision to ban Twitter over the deletion of a tweet from Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari that was seen as threatening separatist movements. ‘We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society,’ the company said in a statement.

