Anne Frank trended on Twitter on Sunday as users on the social media platform debated whether the Holocaust victim was a beneficiary of ‘white privilege,’ advantages that society supposedly bestows on those who are racially white.

“Anne Frank had white privilege,” said one Twitter user. “Bad things happen to people with white privilege also but don’t tell the whites that.”

“Yes, all white people are safe,” said another commenter. “No one is saying the Nazis didn’t target white people, just that white people can hide behind their whiteness, whereas in Nazi USA black people can’t. Go tell black people the wites got it hard.”

“No one is saying the Nazis didn’t target white people, just that white people can hide behind their whiteness, whereas in Nazi USA black people can’t. Go tell black people the wites got it hard.” Twitter user

Top Articles By JPost

Will Shaked, Hendel and Kahana join forces for election?

“Anne Frank was murdered for not being white,” responded Israeli-American writer Emily Schrader. “Six million Jews were murdered for not being white.”

“You’ve got to be f***ing kidding me,” Disturbed frontman David Draiman said in response to the trend. “AnneFrank? Seriously?”

READ MORE