Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account was hacked and sent a series of racist and offensive tweets to Dorsey’s followers. The incident has raised fresh concerns about social media users’ digital security.

Twitter said on Friday that the account of its chief executive Jack Dorsey had been “compromised” after his account sent a stream of erratic and offensive tweets. The messages contained racial epithets and included a retweet of a message supporting Nazi Germany.

Some of the tweets were up for about 30 minutes before the social networking giant deleted them.

“We’re aware that @jack was compromised and [are] investigating what happened,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

The company followed up with Twitter posts saying Dorsey’s account was secured and there was “no indication that Twitter’s systems have been compromised” and that Dorsey’s account was “compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider.”

Fresh concerns

The hack raises uncomfortable questions for Twitter, with critics pointing to the failure of the company to keep its own chief safe on the platform. It remains unclear whether Dorsey made a personal error in how he manages his own digital security.