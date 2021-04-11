The Legal Torts:

We discussed increasing censorship on Twitter and social media. The latest example is about 37-year-old Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors and her purchase of a $ 1.4 million home in a remote area of ​​Los Angeles that is said to have a population of less than $ 2 % is black. The avowed Marxist received significant criticism for the purchase, including from Jason Whitlock, an African-American sports critic who has also criticized BLM. When Whitlock called Khan-Cullors, Twitter immediately censored the tweet, leaving a notice that it was “no longer available”.

Last week, sites like Dirt.com reported, “A remote mini-facility in LA’s rustic and semi-remote Topanga Canyon was recently sold to a corporate entity for just over $ 1.4 million, according to public records by Patrisse Khan is controlled by -Cullors, 37-year-old social justice visionary and co-founder of the galvanizing and, for some, controversial Black Lives Matter movement. “

It sparked a firestorm of critics who stated that Cullors has long insisted that she and her BLM co-founder “are trained Marxists. We are very familiar with ideological theories. “RedState’s Nick Arama pointed out:”[I]It’s interesting to note that the demographics of the area is only about 1.4% of black. So not exactly living up to her credo. “

The controversy illustrates the age of internet censors. Tweets and in some cases Twitter accounts disappear without explanation. Twitter is known for not responding to media inquiries about such censorship and even less open about the decision-making process behind such decisions.

If Whitlock expressed his disdain for the purchase, that is the core political talk. Even the head of New York’s Black Lives Matter chapter is calling for an independent investigation into the organization’s finances following the controversy. The New York Post and other publications have reported that Cullors is keeping an eye on expensive properties in other locations, including the Bahamas, according to unknown sources.

