Washington Free Beacon:

Montage of babies receives same label as violent and sexual content

Twitter attached a warning reserved for graphic, gory, or violent content to a pro-life video from the Trump campaign, prompting accusations of censorship against the social media giant.

Hours before Trump is scheduled to become the first sitting U.S. president to attend the annual March for Life, his official campaign account posted a video showing couples with newborns and a pregnant woman looking at an ultrasound of her baby.

“Life is the greatest miracle of all. We see it in the eyes of every new mother who cradles that wonderful, innocent, and glorious newborn child in her loving arms,” Trump says in the video. “Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life.”

The video was flagged as containing “sensitive material,” despite showing no sexual, violent, or hateful imagery.