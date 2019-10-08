BREITBART:

Twitter apologized on Monday for briefly allowing the phrase “Mahvolursun Trump,” which roughly translates as “Die Trump” to trend in Turkey.

“This phrase should not have appeared in trends, and we’re sorry for this mistake. At times, we do prevent certain content from trending and we have now done so with this trend,” a Twitter spokesperson told Breitbart News.

The phrase began to trend after Turkish Twitter users reacted with anger to President Donald Trump’s promise to “totally destroy and obliterate the economy of Turkey” if the country did anything “off-limits” following the U.S. pullout from Northern Syria.