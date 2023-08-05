Twitch influencer Kai Cenat walks free after Union Square giveaway leads to riot

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was issued a desk appearance ticket Friday night and walked free from a Manhattan precinct after “encouraging” a mob of young fans to descend upon Union Square Park, where all hell broke loose.

The influencer, who has more than 20 million followers, was expected to face two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly in connection to the Friday afternoon mayhem, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said at a press conference.

It wasn’t immediately clear if those charges were ultimately filed.

The 21-year-old live-streamed left the 19th Precinct on the Upper East Side early Saturday and was hustled into a waiting black SUV without commenting to the media.

Sources said he only received a desk appearance ticket.

Cenat hadn’t obtained a permit for his gaming accessory giveaway in the park Friday afternoon and the event quickly morphed into violent chaos as thousands of young fans stormed the surrounding streets.

