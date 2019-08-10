The New York Post:

Court photos unsealed Friday involving a Jeffrey Epstein “sex slave” offer an alleged glimpse into the convicted pedophile’s twisted life.

One image, which was collected during the execution of a search warrant on Epstein’s Palm Beach estate in 2005, shows “the bare bottom of a girl who appears to be pre-pubescent,” a Manhattan federal court judge writes in court papers.

The judge said Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre “produced the images of females that the Palm Beach Police confiscated during the execution of the warrant,” including the sick snapshot.