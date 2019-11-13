NEW YORK POST:

The Tinder date accused of murdering Grace Millane was shown removing heavy suitcases from his hotel — one of which was found in a shallow grave with the British backpacker’s body inside, a court heard this week.

The murder suspect, whose identity is being suppressed by the New Zealand court, was caught on surveillance footage buying gloves, stain remover and a shovel, according to the Evening Standard.

Other footage then showed him wheeling a hotel trolley to fetch heavy suitcases — one of which prosecutors say contained Millane’s body after she was strangled during sex the night before her 22nd birthday, according to the report.

The suitcases were wheeled to a red Toyota the suspect rented on Dec. 1 last year, the day Millane died, the court heard.

Her naked body was found in a fetal position in one of the suitcases a week later in woodland just outside Auckland, with images of the shallow grave shown to jurors, the Evening Standard said.

Millane’s parents, David and Gill Millane, wept as the video and images were shown in Auckland High Court, the paper reported.