In 1945, a military plane accidentally crashed into the Empire State Building. There were 14 casualties and $1 million in damage, but the 1,250-foot-tall structure stayed upright. So when structural engineer Leslie Robertson was working on the World Trade Center, which would trump the Empire State by 100-plus feet, he considered jet impact. “The towers were designed [to withstand a] 707,” the largest commercial airliner that existed in the 1970s, Robertson, 90, told The Post. “A low-flying, slow-flying 707 heading for Idlewild.” But on 9/11, two fully-fueled 767s sparked fires that weakened the Twin Towers’ support systems beyond anticipation. The World Trade Center was destroyed, and so was Robertson. “He lost a lot of his joy and spirit. He had to defend himself, because he was attacked, criticized and pressed by other engineers, by architects, by clients,” says architect A. Eugene Kohn in a documentary about his colleague Robertson, “Leaning Out,” premiering Tuesday at the Architecture and Design Film Festival. A high school dropout from California, Robertson joined the Navy and studied engineering at Berkeley on the GI bill, then moved to Seattle, Wash., to work for Worthington, Skilling, Helle & Jackson, the firm tapped to help Seattle-born architect Minoru Yamasaki design the Twin Towers.

