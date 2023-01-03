A twice-deported illegal alien, who is on El Salvador’s “Most Wanted” list, has been found living in Prince William County, Virginia.

Herberth Bonilla-Garcia, a 40-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Prince William County, Virginia, after having been previously deported twice from the United States.

“Herberth Bonilla-Garcia has a history of unlawfully entering the U.S. and this time he apparently did so to escape justice in his home country,” ICE’s Erik Weiss said in a statement.

Bonilla-Garcia was deported from the U.S. in 2006 after having illegally crossed the southern border. He was again deported in 2012 after having returned to the U.S. at an unknown date following his first deportation.

Then, in January and April 2015, El Salvador’s government issued arrest warrants for Bonilla-Garcia for illicit association and aggravated extortion. He was put on El Salvador’s “Top 100 Most Wanted” list. Sometime after his second deportation, Bonilla-Garcia returned to the U.S.

In October 2022, federal agents were tipped off that Bonilla-Garcia had been living in Prince William County. He was arrested about two months later by ICE agents and remains in federal custody pending a third deportation to El Salvador.

Prince William County once cooperated seamlessly with ICE agents, having entered the 287(g) program, which allows federal officials to play an active role in local jails when criminal illegal aliens are arrested.

